SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 309,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SABS traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.32. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 1.11 and a 1 year high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 13.20 million. On average, analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

