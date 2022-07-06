Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of BRW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.62.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,826 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $189,613.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,601,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,372.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,150.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund ( NYSEARCA:BRW Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

