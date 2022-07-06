Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 89,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

In related news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $424,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,804,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 345,059 shares of company stock worth $1,660,150 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund ( NYSEARCA:BRW Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,269,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

