Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $191.44

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $191.44, but opened at $185.44. Saia shares last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 587 shares.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

