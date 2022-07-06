Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $191.44

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $191.44, but opened at $185.44. Saia shares last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 587 shares.
SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.
The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.