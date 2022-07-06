Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $132,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,246,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,102,589. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

NYSE CRM opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

