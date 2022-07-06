Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 203,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

