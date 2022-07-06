Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

