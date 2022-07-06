Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Saputo stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

