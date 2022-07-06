Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,678,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 2,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Saputo stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

