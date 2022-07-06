Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $211.52

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.52 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 200.10 ($2.42). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 67,851 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.06 million and a PE ratio of -69.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.26.

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

