SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Up 67%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 67% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

SCB X Public Company Profile

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

