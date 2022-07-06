Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $3.88. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

