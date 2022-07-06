Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,543 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 435,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

