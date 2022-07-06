Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.