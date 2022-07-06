Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.