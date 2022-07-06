Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.