Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 3,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

