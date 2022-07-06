Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 4,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.