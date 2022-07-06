Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,914.00. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,535.57 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.