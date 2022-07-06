Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after buying an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 973.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.