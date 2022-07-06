Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
