Security National Bank Acquires 28,683 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

