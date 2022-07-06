Security National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Security National Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,047,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,491,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

