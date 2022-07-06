Security National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $415.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

