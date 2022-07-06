Security National Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 184.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average of $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.