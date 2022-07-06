Security National Bank Invests $289,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock valued at $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.