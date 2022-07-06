Security National Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.