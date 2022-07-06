Security National Bank Takes Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 420,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.