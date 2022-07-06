Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

