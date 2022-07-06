Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,554,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

