Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.