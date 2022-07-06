Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 1,712.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Semtech by 93.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.