ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 193,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ServiceSource International stock remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 116,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,721. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

