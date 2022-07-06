SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,547,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

