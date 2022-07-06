SHAKE (SHAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.35 or 0.10323597 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 969.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016272 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHAKE Coin Trading

