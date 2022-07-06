Shane Menere Acquires 115,000 Shares of Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Rating) insider Shane Menere acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,960.00 ($23,945.21).

Far East Gold Ltd engages in acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral resource projects in Australia and Indonesia. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Trenggalek copper gold project covering an area of 12,813 ha located in East Java; and 100% interest in the Wonogiri copper gold project covering an area of 3,928 ha located in Central Java, Indonesia, as well as rights to acquire 80% interest in the Woyla copper gold project covering an area of 24,260 ha located in Aceh, Indonesia.

