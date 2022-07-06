Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 187616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 18.89.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

