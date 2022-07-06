Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.71) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:AO traded down GBX 8.65 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 62.55 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 262.80 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of £225.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

