Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Decreases By 17.9%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBS. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,082,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.