Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 19.1%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 7,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,967. EnWave has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

