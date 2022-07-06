Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Decreases By 18.5%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.83) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.23)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.90) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $951.67.

FNLPF opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

