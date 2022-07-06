Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Rises By 23.0%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSDAF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LSDAF stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

