Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 22.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 797,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $$8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

