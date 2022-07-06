Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rises By 19.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 3,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

