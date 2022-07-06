Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declines By 20.6%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 356,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NTAP traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

