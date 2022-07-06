Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Expands By 20.0%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
PIFFY stock remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.89.
