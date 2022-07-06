Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Expands By 20.0%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PIFFY stock remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands.

