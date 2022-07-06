Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Drops By 23.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GZPFY stock remained flat at $$14.00 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft
