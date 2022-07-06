Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Drops By 23.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GZPFY stock remained flat at $$14.00 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

