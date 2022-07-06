Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Declines By 23.2%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 1,325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBCRF. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

