Short Interest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Increases By 23.4%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $596.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,588. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

