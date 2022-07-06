Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Grows By 18.3%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 921,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,265. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

