Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 19.5%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 5,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,634. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

