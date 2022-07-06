Short Interest in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Increases By 23.3%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 83.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

