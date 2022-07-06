Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Drops By 24.3%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of VLN stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

